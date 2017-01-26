Wise County deputies equipped with opioid antidote

"We are battling an epidemic of opioid drug addiction in Southwest Virginia and we have to take drastic measures to make sure we address the drug problem with everything available to us," Oakes said. "I think it is important that we make a valiant effort to give individuals a fighting chance at recovery."

Oakes said deputies responding to overdose calls have been trained to administer the nasal Narcan. "It has affected our communities, children and families," he said, "and we have to give them some hope for a brighter future."

Oakes said prescription opioid medication abuse is "by far" the biggest drug problem in Wise County. Although the regional Drug Task Force has seen some heroin in the area, he added, it is not the predominant problem as is the case in Northern Virginia.

With the release of the pain medication Oxycontin in 1996, Oakes said area law enforcement has seen an upsurge in drug related crimes and abuse of opioid medications. Prescription pain medication remains the drug most abused in Southwest Virginia and too easily accessible, he said.

The WCSO recently joined the P.A.A.R.I. (Police Assisted Addiction and Recovery Initiative) working with law enforcement and service providers to share recovery resources across the nation. The P.A.A.R.I. program recently received donations to help distribute Narcan to law enforcement agencies.

Oakes said the WCSO has received enough Narcan to be carried by all deputies, investigators, School Resource Officers and court security bailiffs and all are trained to administer the life saving drug at no cost.

Deputies responding to a possible opioid overdose are trained to assess the situation, administer the Narcan and provide life saving first aid. Deputies received REVIVE Kits and training from the Virginia Department of Health and Behavior Services.

Gov. Terry McAuliffe recently declared the opioid addiction crisis a public health emergency, a declaration delivered by state Health Commissioner Marissa J. Levine in response to the growing number of overdoses attributed to opioid abuse. Levine issued a standing order allowing all Virginians to obtain Naloxone (Narcan) to be used to treat narcotic overdoses in emergency situations.

Oakes said the WCSO received a $1,250 grant from the Walmart Foundation to resupply Naloxone administered by deputies.

"Each box containing two doses of Narcan cost around $143," he said. "Our budget does not provide for purchase and replacement costs. These donations from P.A.A.R.I. and Walmart make this effort possible. We are grateful to them for their generosity."

When it comes to an overdose situation, Oakes said, "every second counts and deputies are usually the first on the scene. Our efforts won't stop here. Deputies responding will give important information to the victim and their families regarding addiction treatment resources and local support groups. We want families not to fear calling 911 for help for their loved ones. We want to help."

Oakes said the WCSO seeks the public's assistance keeping unwanted and unused medications out of the hands of children and those abusing medications. The WCSO is providing free Medication Disposal System packets along with a secure drop box located in the main lobby of the Wise County Justice Center.

The Justice Center is located not far from The University of Virginia's College at Wise at 5605 Patriot Drive, Wise. For more information about the disposal kits and/or the drop off box call 1-276-328-3566.