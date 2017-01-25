North bookkeeper charged with theft from school

Tami Minnick, 59, of 918 Rock Spring Road, was jailed at the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday. Last week, a Sullivan County grand jury indicted Minnick on one of count of theft over $1,000 but less than $2,500, along with four counts of forgery.

A presentment states the incidents occurred between Aug. 16 and Sept. 10 of last year. Sullivan County Director of Schools Evelyn Rafalowski tells the Times-News that Minnick's employment at Sullivan North, 2533 N. John B. Dennis Highway, was terminated on Sept. 13.

A probe into the alleged theft was conducted by the Tennessee Comptroller's Office. According to Assistant Sullivan County District Attorney Emily Smith, the lengthy investigation centered around tickets to football and volleyball games and included interviews with other members of the school's staff.

Volunteers and teachers reportedly sold game tickets and handed the money over to Minnick. She is accused of stealing nearly $1,300 of the proceeds, then entering false, lower records on the number of tickets sold.

Smith said that when Minnick was confronted with findings of the investigation, she admitted to the thefts and said she would pay back the money.

Minnick was released from the Sullivan County jail after posting $7,500 bond.