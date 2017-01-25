Man dies from injuries in Kingsport shooting

Kc Cheatham, 27, of Toledo, Ohio,was hospitalized in critical condition early Sunday morning. On Wednesday, Kingsport police announced that Cheatham had passed away on Monday afternoon.

KPD Public Information Officer Tom Patton says detectives are still sorting through many facets of the incident; circumstances of shots fired at a Bloomingdale apartment, subsequent vehicle pursuit and crash, Cheatham found beside his wrecked car with a bullet wound to the head.

Though motives have not been released to the public, Patton says there is "sufficient evidence" that drugs were involved.

James L. Powell III, AKA "Chop," was arrested in the incident and initially charged with attempted-first degree murder. He remains held in the Sullivan County Justice Center with no bond. Patton says any amendment of charges against Powell would follow a conclusion of the KPD's investigation and consultation with the District Attorney's office.

At 11:45 p.m. Saturday, Central Dispatch was alerted to shots fired at Bloomingdale Terrace Apartments. That was followed by reports of a crash less than half a mile away on Jackson Street. Officers responded to each scene and quickly determined the incidents were related.

On Wednesday, Kingsport police stated that Powell and Cheatham were at the apartment complex together. When shots were fired, Cheatham reportedly fled in a Ford Focus, with Powell then giving chase in a Chevrolet Impala.

The pursuit went along Bloomingdale Pike and turned right onto West Stone Drive. Police say shots are believed to have been fired during the chase, with Cheatham swerving off Stone Drive and into a yard in the 500 block Of Jackson Street. The Chevrolet occupied by Powell fled the area, with responding officers finding Cheatham's car crashed into a tree. He was reportedly lying beside the vehicle and bleeding from a gunshot wound to the head.

At approximately 8 a.m. Sunday, the KPD tracked Powell to the Midfield area of Kingsport, where he was still traveling in the same Chevrolet Impala. He was taken into custody without incident.

Kingsport police say that due to a continuing investigation, no further information will be released at this time. However, anyone who witnessed any of the incident, or has information pertinent to the altercation, is asked to contact KPD detectives at (423) 229-9429.