Man staggers into traffic, fights with cops

Sullivan County Sheriff's Office

Jan. 20

A Bluff City woman complained of prowlers around her home, telling a dispatcher that she "will stab someone's eyeballs out, is tired of crap."

Jan. 21

A Kingsport resident reported a suspicious vehicle circling her neighborhood. She suspected it was a female who had posted threats on Facebook, angry about a "road rage incident."

Kingsport Police Department

Jan. 19

A woman receiving treatment at a hospital claimed that while riding her bicycle in an alley, a man knocked her down and kicked her in the ribs. After stealing a bag that contained the victim's phone, he allegedly hopped on her bike and rode away.

Jan. 20

Police responded to a downtown bank due to a man refusing to leave and "causing a disturbance." The suspect was found swaying on his feet in the middle of Cherokee Street, using a bicycle to keep his balance. For his safety, two officers picked up the man and his bicycle, placing them both on the sidewalk. The suspect responded by stomping an officer on the foot and kicking him twice in the thigh. Once subdued, he was jailed for disorderly conduct and simple assault.

Jan. 21

At an apartment on Kendrick Creek Road, a man was beating on his ex-girlfriend's door and refusing to leave. When police arrived, he admitted to not being invited over. However, they had talked earlier at a restaurant, thus he "thought it was implied" that he could visit. She wanted him removed, while he demanded possessions from inside her home. After yelling and cursing at officers — and being warned multiple times to leave peacefully — he was arrested for disorderly conduct.

At a potential stabbing on Granby Road, police found a pair of men bleeding from the face. One claimed to have been hit with a cane. The other said he had been sliced with an unknown object. A witness at the scene stated the fight was mutual, adding both combatants were drunk. One was transported to the hospital for treatment, while police took no action.

Jan. 23

At 7:45 p.m., a patrol officer and other motorists had to slam their brakes while traveling on Lynn Garden Drive. It was due to a man "staggering" into oncoming traffic with "no regard for his safety or the safety of the public." An officer exited his car, grasped the man's arm and ordered him to stop, but he pushed at police and pulled away. On a sidewalk he continued to resist a pair of officers — while also "yelling incoherently" — and was taken to the ground. He kept fighting and was eventually pepper sprayed, then booked into jail for public intoxication and resisting arrest.