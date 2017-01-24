Handheld speed cameras may be an option for Mount Carmel

MOUNT CARMEL — Depending on the outcome of an opinion requested from the state attorney general, Mount Carmel may be among the first Tennessee municipalities, if not the first, to consider the implementation of handheld speed camera enforcement.

City Attorney John Pevy told the Board of Mayor and Aldermen Tuesday he’d recently been in a conference call with attorneys from the town’s camera speed enforcement provider, Redflex.

Due to legislation which bans “unmanned” speed camera enforcement in Tennessee, Mount Carmel’s two speed cameras on Highway 11-W will go offline at the end of March when the Redflex contract expires.

Pevy said Redflex intends to present the city two alternative proposals, the most controversial of which is implementing handheld “manned” camera enforcement.

Redflex is also proposing the installation of red light camera enforcement on Highway 11-W at the Hammond Avenue and Main Street intersections.

The possibility of manned camera enforcement creates legal questions, and an attorney general opinion has been requested.

“There’s a question as to whether or not the handheld photo enforcement falls under the law,” Pevy said. “The way the law was drafted, it outlawed unmanned speed enforcement cameras. ... You run into a bit of a problem because speeding laws dictate that the driver is the one who incurs the penalty, so that implicitly suggests that the officer would have to actually manually give out the ticket to the person driving the car. The handheld enforcement would send the ticket to the registered (vehicle) owner.”

Tennessee allows cities with red light cameras to send a ticket to the vehicle owner. If that person wants to have the ticket dismissed, he or she can come to municipal court and sign an affidavit claiming he or she wasn’t the driver.

Pevy added, “We requested an attorney general opinion to really iron out that issue and provide further clarity as to whether or not an ordinance for handheld photo enforcement could be policed the same as red light cameras.”

The advantage of handheld photo enforcement for a police department is avoiding lost coverage while a traffic stop is taking place.

There’s no way of knowing how long it will take for the attorney general opinion to be issued. When that opinion is released and Redflex makes its official proposals to the town, Pevy said he will forward that information to board members.

“We thought it was good to be as careful as possible because you don’t want to enter into a contract and then it turns out you’re breaking the law,” Pevy said. “You also don’t want to jump feet first into this handheld photo enforcement, and be the first town that starts a wave of towns doing that, and then before you know it there’s a big class action lawsuit.”

No members of the BMA indicated whether they would be for or against either alternative.

The town is currently conducting a survey at its lone traffic light to determine how many violations are taking place.

“It might be a good idea to just wait until we see if we need to do it, because that might answer the question altogether, ” said Mayor Chris Jones.