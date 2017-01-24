Former Blue Plum director pleads guilty to forging checks from festival's account

Deanna Hays, 51, of Johnson City, pleaded guilty to theft over $10,000 and two counts of forgery in an agreement that netted her a six-year prison sentence. The sentence was suspended to probation — something Criminal Court Judge Lisa Rice said was highly unusual — in order for her to repay $49,950 to the organization, Friends of Olde Downtown, which sponsors Blue Plum.

Shannon Castillo, the organization’s former president, said after the hearing that the money will be going directly to vendors.

“Every penny of the restitution that we are receiving is going to our vendors, as it should be,” Castillo said. She said the goal of the organization has always been to pay vendors, and if Hays had gone to jail then that process would be delayed.

For more on this story, visit the Johnson City Press.