In a Wise County grand jury indictment dated Jan. 17 and unsealed on Tuesday, James Gerald Davidson, 13393 Lower Exeter Road., has been charged with one Class 6 felony, carrying a maximum penalty of five years in prison, and 99 Class 5 felonies, carrying a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison each.

The offenses are alleged to have occurred from April 1 through June 22 of last year.