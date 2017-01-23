VSP investigating fatal Scott County crash

Sunday at approximately 1:12 p.m., a 2000 BMW was traveling east on Route 58. According to witnesses of the crash, the BMW failed to stop at a stop sign and pulled across Route 224.

The BMW struck a northbound 2008 Kia Sportage, which was traveling north on Route 224 and was unable to avoid the BMW, according to the release.

The driver of the BMW, identified as Susan Rebecca D. Gaston, 79, Kingsport, was transported to Holston Valley Medical Center, where she later died. The driver of the Kia, identified as Sara D. Shores, 19, was not injured in the crash.

VSP Trooper D.F. Rutherford is continuing his investigation into the crash.