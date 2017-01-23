Nickelsville man charged with stealing medications in Gate City burglary

Officers with the Gate City Police Department were called to a home on Fir Street on Jan. 17 in response to a burglary that had occurred the day before. The resident reported to officers she had captured the incident on a video surveillance system.

The officers were shown the video and were able to identify the suspect as Christopher Anthony Garrett, 31, Nickelsville. Garrett was already incarcerated in the Duffield Regional Jail with no bond on burglary and grand larceny charges, which allegedly occurred in Russell County.

During the burglary of the home in Gate City, Garrett allegedly stole Lortabs.

Gate City police additionally charged Garrett with burglary, possession of Schedule II narcotics and petit larceny.

Garrett is currently being held without bond on the Russell County charges and on a $5,000 secure bond on the Gate City charges.