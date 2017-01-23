Gate City pursuit suspect arrested in Kingsport after car breaks down

An officer with the Kingsport Police Department spotted a man at 1 a.m. Monday morning pushing a disabled Nissan on Tranbarger Drive at Virgil Avenue. The officer stopped and helped the man move the car.

Once the car was out of the roadway, the officer said in a police report that the man appeared to be nervous. The officer asked his name and the man told him Ace Rose. The officer ran his information and was informed the man was wanted for multiple felony and misdemeanor charges in Scott County.

Rose, 35, of Norton, was traveling south on U.S. Highway 23 in a black Chevrolet Cavalier on Jan. 6 when officers with the Gate City Police Department attempted to stop the vehicle. Rose allegedly ran from police and a brief chase ensued. Rose allegedly reached speeds of more than 90 mph.

He quickly struck a median and crashed into an occupied vehicle in Weber City. Police allegedly found several types of drugs and drug paraphernalia inside the car along with several watches, weapons and possibly stolen radio equipment.

Rose was charged with two counts of felony possession of schedule I or II narcotics, felony unlawful bodily injury, felony possession of a concealed weapon by a convicted felony, reckless driving/endangering life and driving on a revoked driver's license.

Rose and the crash victim were both transported to Holston Valley Medical Center for treatment. But he left the hospital sometime during the night and remained on the run for a week before being arrested by KPD.

He was booked into the Kingsport City Jail and is awaiting a court ruling to be extradited back to Scott County.