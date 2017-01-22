Ohio man charged with attempted murder in Kingsport

According to the Kingsport Police Department, at about 11:45 p.m. Saturday, Central Dispatch was alerted to a pair of incidents on Bloomingdale Road. The first involved gunfire at Bloomingdale Terrace Apartments, 124 Bloomingdale Road. The second was a crash in the 500 block of Jackson Street near West Stone Drive, less than a mile away.

According to KPD Public Information Officer Tom Patton, officers immediately determined that the two incidents were connected. It was subsequently discovered that a man by the nickname of “Chop” and a black male adult victim — who was not identified by police — were both at Bloomingdale Terrace Apartments.

Shots were reportedly fired, which resulted in the victim fleeing the complex in a gray Ford Focus. “Chop” allegedly gave chase in a white Chevrolet Impala. According to police, the vehicles traveled along Bloomingdale Road and made a right turn onto westbound West Stone Drive. Detectives reportedly have reason to believe that additional shots were fired along the way while the vehicles were in motion.

The vehicle occupied by the victim suddenly swerved off Stone Drive, entered a yard in the 500 block of Jackson Street, and collided with a tree, according to police. The Chevrolet that was occupied by the suspect fled the scene.

According to police, officers found the victim lying on the ground next to a Ford Focus. He was bleeding from the head from what was later determined to be a gunshot wound. Sullivan County EMS responded and transported him to a local hospital. As of late Sunday night, he remained hospitalized in critical condition with life-threatening injuries.

KPD detectives continued investigating through Sunday morning. They reportedly developed probable cause to positively determine that “Chop” had fired the shot that struck the victim.

At 8 a.m. Sunday, “Chop” was tracked down and taken into custody without incident in the Midfield area of Kingsport. He was later identified as James L. Powell III, 28, of Toledo, Ohio. Powell was charged with attempted first-degree murder and incarcerated at the Kingsport City Jail.

The KPD said that specifics of what spurred the altercation will not be disclosed, but there is sufficient evidence to believe that it was drug-related.