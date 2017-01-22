MCPD chief fears removal of speed cameras will strain manpower

Mount Carmel Police Chief Jeff Jackson told the Times-News Friday the cameras did what they were intended to do, which was reduce accidents and make the section of 11-W through town safer.

One side effect was a reduction in property crime because officers spent more time in neighborhoods and less time operating radar.

But that’s about to come to an end.

In 2015, state lawmakers approved legislation which prohibits municipalities from renewing speed enforcement camera contracts, with only a few exceptions.

Mount Carmel’s contract with Redflex for its eastbound 11-W/Independence Avenue camera and westbound 11-W/Englewood Avenue camera expires March 30.

“It is going to put a lot more strain on the police department to take over the functions of the camera system, because the camera is like having an officer there 24/7, which this town cannot afford to do,” Jackson said. “But we’re not going to just sit back and let that road become the dangerous road that it was before 2008.”

The median speed on 11-W before the cameras were installed in 2008 was a fraction below 70 mph.

Since the cameras have been installed, the average speed is now just above 60 mph.

After the cameras went up, the accident rate dropped 34 percent in less than a year and has remained low.

MCPD Assistant Chief George Copas noted that the city was averaging 13 wrecks per year at the two intersections where the cameras were installed.

“The impact was positive and instantaneous, as a steady decline in T-bone-related crashes dropped to a record low since the inception of the (camera) program,” Copas said. “The fees collected from the violation also declined as the program showed a decrease in violations. This decrease is a direct correlation of slower speeds of the two locations. Slower speeds, fewer crashes. It’s simple, reason-based logic.

“The program works. It is in my opinion that the speeds and crashes are showing an increase, and for public safety we will have more officers available to keep the speeds down.”

Since 2008, there have been only two fatalities on 11-W in Mount Carmel. One occurred in 2008 and involved a medical emergency that began on Hammond Avenue, resulting in a crash on 11-W. The other involved a pedestrian crossing 11-W at night near the Belmont Avenue intersection last month.

Mount Carmel’s speed enforcement cameras have drawn a lot of criticism, but speeders may be sorry they’re down after facing the alternative.

A photo citation is a $50 fine that doesn’t go on a motorist’s driving record or to a driver’s insurance company. The minimum speeding citation issued by a police officer is $140 and does show up on a driving record, which can affect insurance rates.

A new Redflex proposal is on the agenda for Tuesday’s Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting.

There is some speculation that Redflex might propose the installation of an enforcement camera at the Hammond Avenue traffic light.

A second Mount Carmel traffic light is scheduled to go up at the Englewood Avenue intersection in front of the National Guard Armory in 2018.

Jackson said there’s no indication at this time that an enforcement camera is needed at the Hammond Avenue intersection, although a survey to determine how many red light violations are taking place there is underway.

Jackson said he is interested in discussing with Redflex the possibility of keeping the cameras in place as investigative tools after speed enforcement goes offline, if it’s not too expensive.

The cameras perform instant automatic traffic counts and can also help investigations.

For example, they can often be used to catch suspects in a lie if they claim they weren’t in Mount Carmel at the time a crime was committed, but the camera says otherwise.

Another example of their value as investigative tools was during the Carlie Trent search when footage was examined to determine if the suspected kidnapper had passed through Mount Carmel on 11-W.

From the time the cameras went online in 2008 through April of 2016, photo citations generated $604,614 in fines for the city.

In the first full year, 2009, that number was $162,106, but it dropped steadily every year to $32,767 in 2015.

The fine income was deposited into the general fund and was used to cover the cost of one-time only projects.

For example, the fine revenue paid the $60,000 grant match for the Hammond Avenue traffic light, and it also helped pay for paving throughout the years.

The cameras also freed up officers to spend more time patrolling residential areas.

“It took so much of the officers’ time to control the speed and reduce accidents on 11-W that we were having nuisance crimes in the subdivisions,” Jackson said. “Vandalism, petty thefts from outbuildings, things like that. A side effect of the speed cameras was it freed the officer up to be in the subdivisions and other parts of the city more, and we saw a drastic reduction in our property crime rates.”

Jackson said he is hoping the Hammond Avenue traffic signal, as well as the installation of the Englewood light in 2018, will serve the purpose that the cameras served and slow down 11-W traffic.

“Everything we’ve done on 11-W has been to reduce accidents, and the cameras were the most effective tool that we ever used on the four-lane,” he said. “However, when we put the red light in, that was just another tool that has made 11-W safer. That’s given motorists a safe access to get out of the city and onto the four lane.

“Speeding has never been the approximate cause of the accident. Most of the accidents have been where someone failed to yield. But the speed of the vehicles has always been the ... factor that made them so dangerous. They weren’t fender benders. They were massive wrecks.”