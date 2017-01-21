KPD says missing woman may be endangered

Taylor Dawn Powell, 22, was reported as missing by her mother. She was last seen on Sunday evening, according to police, when she left a residence on Carver Street with an unknown individual. They were reportedly traveling in a red Jeep.

Powell's mother reportedly told police that it is out of character for her daughter to stay out of touch for this long. The KPD says Powell is currently homeless, but is known to frequent the Downtown Kingsport area.

Police added that have received information on Powell,. which was not disclosed in a press release, that has stirred concern for her "overall safety."

Powell has blonde hair and blue eyes, approximately 5 feet 4 inches tall and 120 lbs. She has been entered into the National Crime Information Center database as a missing endangered person.

Anyone who has any information on Powell's current whereabouts is asked to call the KPD Criminal Investigations Division at (423) 229-9429 , or dial Central Dispatch at (423) 246-9111. Anonymous tips can also be submitted online via the KPD's citizen feedback forms: https://www.kingsporttn.gov/city-services/police-department/contact-us