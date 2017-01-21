RPD unable to determine primary aggressor in domestic assault

Rogersville police were unable to determine a primary aggressor in the incident and charged both Andrew John Libertucci and Brenda Dawn Mullins-Fleenor with domestic violence.

On Jan. 11 shortly before 3 a.m., Rogersville Police Department Officer Andy Banks responded to a domestic assault complaint at the Cades Apartments, 2300 E. Main St.

Libertucci, 47, who manages the apartments, stated that he allowed his ex-girlfriend, Mullins-Fleenor, 42, of Church Hill, to spend the night.

“He stated that she broke a drinking glass on his face,” Banks stated in his report. “He also stated she came at him with a knife and he defended himself by shoving her away. I did observe a laceration to his face and hands and scratches on his chest and arms.”

Mullins-Fleenor reportedly stated she was doing laundry when Libertucci attacked her.

She alleged that Libertucci broke a drinking glass over her head, and also bit, hit, choked, and kicked her in the stomach.

“I did observe bite marks on the left side of her face along with multiple redness, and bruising on most parts of her stomach,” Banks said. “She also had lacerations on her hands and fingers. A primary aggressor could not be determined at the scene and both were placed under arrest for domestic violence.”

Both were treated for their injuries at the Hawkins County Memorial Hospital emergency room before being booked into the Hawkins County Jail.

Libertucci and Mullins-Fleenor are scheduled to appear in Hawkins County Sessions Court on Feb. 15.