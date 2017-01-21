Altercation over missing drill allegedly leads to knife threats

Around 12:45 p.m. Friday, Church Hill Police Department Detective Ethan Mays responded to a complaint of a male armed with a knife and threatening employees at Davis Brothers Roofing, located on Messick Avenue.

The suspect was identified as Jeremy Stephen Brock, 24, 329 Boyd Street, Apt. 2, Rogersville.

Brock is an employee of the company and had left the business as a passenger in a company truck prior to Mays’ arrival.

Witnesses reportedly stated that Brock had engaged in a physical altercation with his brother-in-law, Ryan Davis.

“After they were separated, Mr. Brock pulled a knife from his pocket and threatened to cut another employee,” Mays stated in his report. “Mr. Davis advised me the incident began over Mr. Brock taking a drill that did not belong to him. When Mr. Brock came to return it, he wanted to speak with another employee, and Mr. Davis told him to leave, fearing that an altercation would ensue.”

Mays added, “Mr. Brock declined to leave after being told to do so several times, and Mr. Davis opened a door leading outside, and again told him to get out.”

Witnesses stated that Brock then shoved Davis, at which time Davis pushed him outside.

“Once outside, the victim stated that Mr. Brock attempted to punch him but missed, and the two went to the ground,” Mays said. “Several employees pulled them apart, and one employee, Marty Roberts, stated that Mr. Brock threatened to pull a knife. Mr. Roberts advised me that Jeremy did then pull a blue Kobalt knife from his front pocket and threaten him with it.”

The truck Brock was riding in had GPS and was tracked by police, leading to a traffic stop conducted on Highway 11-W in Surgoinsville near Hope Church.

The driver, Kelli Jean Hall, 34, 305 Messick Ave., Church Hill, was charged with driving on a revoked license.

The knife described by witnesses was reportedly found in Brock’s pocket, and he was charged with domestic assault, a Class A misdemeanor, and aggravated assault, a Class C felony.

Brock was released from the Hawkins County Jail on $1,000 bond, and was arraigned Wednesday in Hawkins County Sessions Court.

Hall was released on $1,500 bond and was arraigned Wednesday as well.