On Dec. 20 employees arrived to find that forced entry had been made to a storage building. A review of surveillance video revealed that the burglary occurred at 2:30 a.m., with bolt cutters to break through a lock. Police say the suspects were wearing ski masks.

More than $1,000 in property was stolen, including a Troybilt pressure washer and a dolly. Anyone with information is asked to call the SCSO at (423) 279-7500 or email the tips to SullivanCountySheriff@gmail.com