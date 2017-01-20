Suspect nabbed in $100k theft related to Hawkins arson

Brandon Lee West, 35, is charged with theft over $60,000 and burglary for allegedly taking a pickup from the Express Hauling property, along with Snap-On told and tool boxes valued at more than $100,000.

The thefts were discovered shortly after firefighters and police responded to a fire at Express Hauling on Rt. 70N just north of Rogersville around 7 a.m. Sunday.

State bomb and arson investigators have said the fire was intentional, but no charges have been filed and the fire remains under investigation.

Shortly after the thefts were discovered West became a suspect, and the pickup and tools were allegedly located at his residence at

HCSO Chief Deputy Tony Allen said deputies were checking out the residence at 117 Taylor Avenue, Rogersville.

Around 1 p.m. Friday Hawkins County deputies were looking for west at the residence of a distant family member on Bear Hollow Road in Greene County.

“We found what appeared to be some camping gear in the back,” Allen said. “Lt. Greg Larkin started looking in the woods, and found him in the woods. He sort of hid, but they were able to take him into custody without a struggle.”

As of Friday afternoon West was being held in the Hawkins County Jail with no bond set. Arraignment will likely be set for next week in Hawkins County Sessions Court.