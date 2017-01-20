Police follow grind mark in pavement to man accused of fleeing wreck

Nathan Allen Poe, 35, 2696 Stanley Valley Road, Surgoinsville, was arraigned Wednesday in Hawkins County Sessions Court on charges including DUI, leaving the scene of an accident, vandalism and driving on a revoked license.

The charges stem from an incident that occurred in Rogersville on the night of Jan. 13 on the Pal’s Sudden Service property on Route 66.

Shortly after 10 p.m., RPD officers Chris Price and Chris Funk responded to the area of the McDonald’s restaurant on Route 66 on a complaint of a possibly intoxicated driver.

Before police arrived, however, a red Chevy pickup driven by Poe had allegedly fled the area on a flat tire that was caused by a single vehicle accident that damage some landscaping at Pal’s.

“I followed the grind mark on the pavement caused by the truck wheel,” Funk stated in his report. “I located the truck on Lamb Lane and conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of Sneedville Pike.”

Funk reportedly observed that Poe had a strong odor of alcohol, his speech was slurred, he was lethargic and he staggered when he exited the truck.

Poe reportedly performed poorly on field sobriety tests. He was arrested and allegedly blew a .139 on the breathalyzer test.

As of Friday, Poe remained held in the Hawkins County Jail on $10,000 bond.