Cherokee High shows appreciation to police with big breakfast

ROGERSVILLE — Hawkins County and Rogersville police officers were treated to a free breakfast Thursday morning at Cherokee High School as a token of appreciation for all they do to protect the schools and the community.

The breakfast was in recognition of National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day on Jan. 9.

Cherokee main office secretary Susie Hilton organized the event and wrangled all the sponsors that donated food including O’Henry’s, Cherokee Restaurant, Ms. Bea’s, Food City, Sonic, Hardee’s, McDonald’s and Walmart.

Hilton said she contacted each of the sponsors to help feed the officers for Thursday’s appreciation breakfast, and they all accepted without hesitation.

“This will be our second year,” she said. “Last year we felt led to do it with the situation with the (missing) little girl (Carlie Marie Trent), and from there we just feel like we need to continue doing this.”

Hilton said the school plans to make this an annual event to coincide with National Law Enforcement Appreciation Week.

“They don’t get a lot of recognition for what they do, the sacrifices that they (make) for us,” Hilton added. “We just enjoy doing for them.”

Cherokee Vice Principal David Kenner opened the breakfast with an invocation, followed by a welcome from Director of Schools Steve Starnes.

“We’re very fortunate in Hawkins County to have the support of law enforcement and all that they do for our school system to help make us safe, and we are grateful for that,” Starnes said. “I want to say a personal thank you for myself and the school system for all that you do and the way that you work with us.”

Sheriff Ronnie Lawson said the turnout for the actual meal Thursday morning was lower than anticipated due to a late night several deputies had chasing a fugitive and conducting a drug raid.

Those officers didn’t get in until around 3 a.m., and Lawson said he didn’t expect them to make it.

However, Hilton made sure there were plenty of doggy bags prepared for all the officers who couldn’t attend, as well as for the jailers on duty.

“It’s a fantastic thing they do for us,” Lawson said. “We have an excellent relationship with the schools and Director Starnes, and we appreciate this so much. We work well together in the SRO program, every aspect of it, and we’re very proud to be here this morning. We appreciate it.”