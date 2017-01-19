Man accused of aiding fugitive in Appalachia murder

Jefferson was shot to death at her place of employment, the town's water treatment plant, on or about Nov. 27. Her ex-husband, 46-year old Eric Monroe Jones, has been charged with the first-degree murder of Jefferson and other related charges. Jones disappeared following the slaying and is still the subject of a manhunt.

Wise County Sheriff Ronnie Oakes on Thursday said Jacob Seth Rowland, 24, has been charged with acting as an accessory in Jefferson's slaying, including charges for trespassing, violating a protective order as a principal in the second-degree, conspiracy with Eric Monroe Jones to intimidate Jefferson or impede her testimony against Jones by threats of bodily harm or force, and that he conspired with Jones to violate a protective order.

The charges against Rowland total a maximum prison term of 71 years.

Authorities allege Rowland drove Jones to the scene of the murder knowing there was a protective order in place banning Jones from having any contact with Jefferson. Authorities say Rowland allegedly knew about pending charges against Jones and that Jones wanted to prevent Jefferson from testifying against him in those domestic related cases.

Oakes said investigators are working closely with several law enforcement agencies and Wise County Commonwealth's Attorney Chuck Slemp to prosecute anyone who have either assisted him with his alleged crimes or are providing him assistance as a fugitive.

Oakes is asking the public for assistance locating Jones. Anyone with information is asked to call the Wise County Sheriff's Office at 1-276-328-3756.