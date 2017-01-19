KPD searches for sex offender

According to a press release from the Kingsport Police Department, on two days this week complaints were received about a man in a wooded area adjacent to Americourt Hotel, 1900 American Way. Responding officers located the camp — characterized as “within close proximity and direct line of sight of a clearly marked child daycare facility” — but not the man.

Through investigation, the suspect was identified as Jonathan W. Waugh, 63. Kingsport police say Waugh is a violent sex offender with a history of predatory behavior. He was reportedly convicted in Kentucky for the molestation of an 8-year-old girl in 2006.

Waugh last registered as a sex offender in 2014 with the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office, but failed to do so with the city of Kingsport, where his campsite was located. Warrants have since been obtained for failing to register, along with residing within 1,000 feet of a school or daycare. He also has outstanding warrants in Sullivan County and Campbell County, Ky.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the KPD Criminal Investigations Division at (423) 229-9429, or dial Central Dispatch at (423) 246-9111.