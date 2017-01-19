Gate City police arrest second auto parts manager for alleged embezzlement

Officers with the Gate City Police Department were called to Advanced Auto Parts Store on Jan. 18 to investigate a closing manager believed to have made several fraudulent returns and then kept the money, according to a press release.

The manager was identified as Andrew James Wynn, 30, Nickelsville. The investigation uncovered that Wynn had allegedly made more than 17 fraudulent returns and kept the money.

During the investigation, Wynn allegedly gave police a statement admitting to the fraudulent returns and reportedly told police he took approximately $2,000 in order to pay delinquent bills.

Wynn was arrested on felony embezzlement charges and transported to the Scott County Sheriff's Office for processing. He went before a magistrate and was given a $1,000 unsecured bond and will appear in General District Court to answer for the charges.