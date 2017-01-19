Demonic visions fuel arrest at funeral

Sullivan County Sheriff's Office

Jan. 9

Deputies served a warrant on a wanted woman at a Kingsport home. Due to her wearing no pants, she was allowed to enter a bathroom and get dressed. When she suspiciously stopped responding to officers from the other side of the door, they entered to discover she had escaped through a closet that led to another room, then out the back door. After following footprints in the snow, she was found hiding behind a tree and taken into custody.

Jan. 14

A motorist informed dispatch of a reckless tractor-trailer driver on Interstate 81, adding that "a woman is with him half naked."

Kingsport Police Department

Jan. 12

A resident of Stonegate Road reported his car had just been stolen. As an officer was about to broadcast the vehicle description over the radio, it drove past him and he conducted a stop. An occupant stated the complainant had actually given permission to borrow the car. The alleged "victim" then admitted to willingly loaning out the vehicle — but complained about it being gone too long. He was subsequently arrested for filing a false police report.

Jan. 18

Police were called to Harte Street in reference to gunfire, finding bullet holes through a front door and window of a home. No one witnessed who had fired the shots, but a resident named a potential suspect he had recently argued with "over a personal matter."

Hawkins County Sheriff's Office

Jan. 12

A woman contacted police about a post circulating on Facebook. It included photos of her home and dog kennels, while alleging abuse against the animals. According to the complainant, the pictures had solicited "over 2,000 comments," including threats of violence and arson. An officer checked the kennels to find all dogs were in good health and properly cared for: "There were no signs of any violations." No action was taken.

A woman told police that her dog escaped from inside her home and began roaming the neighborhood. Soon, she heard it yelping and it returned, now bleeding from multiple gunshot wounds. No potential shooter was immediately identified.

Jan. 13

A Bulls Gap resident named a man who came to his home and "took his rooster."

Jan. 14

During a funeral at a Rogersville church, a woman "fell through the door" and disrupted the service. She then relayed how she had been seeing Satan — "all black with ram-like horns on his head" — and needed to consult a preacher. Police noted a strong odor of alcohol on the 20-year-old's breath, with her admitting to drinking vodka "throughout the day." She was ultimately arrested for underage consumption and public intoxication.