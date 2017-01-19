CHPD seeks info on Volunteer H.S. burglary culprits

Church Hill Police Department detective Ethan Mays said the culprits appear to be two high school age males, and it’s likely they attended Friday’s game.

Although their faces aren’t visible in the photos, Mays said it’s possible someone may be able to recognize them by their clothing.

The basketball game ended around 10:30 p.m. Friday.

The burglary occurred around 11:55 p.m., and the culprits left around 12:01 a.m.

“They didn’t take anything,” Mays said. “They threw a piece of concrete slab, like a piece of broken curb concrete, through the back window in the commons area. They came inside the school and stayed for maybe five minutes, and then they came out and walked around the commons area.”

It’s hard to narrow down a possible suspect vehicle because there were several cars in the parking lot late.

“You’ll have 15 or 20 different sets of kids who after the basketball game will all load up together to go eat, and leave half their cars in the parking lot,” Mays said. “It’s been difficult sifting through the video to determine who is a potential suspect and who isn’t.”

There also isn’t video of them actually breaking the window.

“They way their cameras are pointed you can see them walk through the commons area outside, and they get right up to the window, and once they get inside the camera picks them back up again,” Mays said. “There’s a large set of double doors where the serving line is for the lunch room, and that’s really the only thing I can think they were after — to see if there was money still in the till area. But, they couldn’t get into that area, and five minutes later they were out.”

Anyone with information about Friday’s Volunteer High School burglary suspects is asked to call 357-3487 ext. 2 during business hours, or 357-7181 after hours; or by emailing chpdtips@churchhilltn.gov.