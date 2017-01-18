Warrant issued for burglary, thefts related to Hawkins arson

Sheriff Ronnie Lawson said more than $100,000 worth of Snap-on tools, tool boxes, and a 1989 Nissan pickup were discovered stolen from Express Hauling, 224 Rt. 70-N, Sunday morning when firefighters responded to a fire at the structure.

West was developed as a suspect early on in the investigation, and on Sunday the HCSO reportedly discovered the truck at West’s residence located at 117 Taylor Lane, Rogersville.

A search warrant was issued for the house and property and a large quantity of Snap-On tools and tool boxes were discovered inside the residence, although West wasn’t home at the time.

On Wednesday the HCSO issued a warrant charging West with burglary and theft over $60,000.

The cause of the Express Hauling fire hasn’t been confirmed.

But state bomb and arson investigators have determined that the Express Trucking fire wasn’t accidental. West is a person of interest related to the arson and the investigation is ongoing.

Lost in the fire was the Express Hauling building, three large dump trucks and office space. the value of the fire loss is not yet determined.

West has 14 previous arrests in Hawkins County dating back to 2003, and had only been released from the Hawkins County Jail before this incident occurred Sunday morning.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of West is asked to contact the HCSO at (423) 272-4848 or Hawkins County Central Dispatch at (423) 272-7121.