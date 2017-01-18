School bus driver cited in Kingsport collision

According to Kingsport police, at approximately 3 p.m. EMS responded to the intersection of Center and Lamont Street. Twelve students were on board the bus, with traffic through the area briefly diverted as officials worked the scene.

Kingsport City Schools Assistant Superintendent Andy True said the students being transported were from Sevier Middle School. According to the KPD, as the bus driver was making a left turn off of Lamont and onto Center, it side-swiped a vehicle that was lawfully stopped in a turn lane. The bus driver was issued a citation for failure to maintain proper control.