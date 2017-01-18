SCSO: 'Bad day' spurs man to set fire to car

The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office reports that shortly after 10:30 a.m. it was alerted to an individual on Big Springs Road who was “acting strangely.” His unusual behavior, according to the SCSO, included setting his own car on fire.

When officers responded to his residence, the man refused to come outside. Nearly two hours later, police convinced him to exit. He allegedly attributed his actions to “having a bad day.”

No charges have been filed against the man, who was transported to a local hospital for a mental evaluation.