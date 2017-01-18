Johnson City man critical after THP shooting in Kingsport

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation reports that Richard D. Jenny, 39, of Johnson City, is still in critical condition. Meanwhile, TBI agents were continuing to conduct interviews about the incident and processing forensic evidence.

Sullivan County District Attorney General Barry Staubus tells the Times-News that the stop near mile marker 6 was for speeding. Due to an active probe of the incident, TBI Public Information Officer Leslie Earhart is declining to release any additional details, including what if any charges could potentially be filed and what if anything was located and seized from the vehicle.

The incident occurred at approximately 8:40 p.m. in the area of the Rock Springs exit of I-26. Jenny was a passenger in the vehicle, which contained three additional individuals. He allegedly pulled a gun on two troopers working the scene.

Earhart tells the Times-News that the troopers, who arrived at the stop in a pair of separate cruisers, were not injured in the incident. As is TBI protocol in officer involved shootings, their names have not been released.

In addition to Jenny being shot by police, another passenger sustained minor injuries. That individual was transported to Holston Valley Medical Center and released later that night. Earhart says the vehicle was owned by one of the occupants and registered and tagged in Tennessee. Following the shooting, none of the parties involved attempted to flee.

A TBI records request on Jenny's history reveals more than a dozen criminal charges against him over the past 20 years in Tennessee, with all being filed in Johnson City, Washington County or Elizabethton. They include domestic assault, possession of drugs for resale, theft, evading arrest and possession of a sawed-off shotgun. There are also court and traffic charges, such as a violation of probation and leaving the scene of a crash.

Jenny's most recent Tennessee arrest came in June of last year. As reported by the Johnson City Press, police charged Jenny with aggravated burglary and simple assault for reportedly trying to force his way into a home on Mercury Street and threatening to kill a resident. When his first attempt was unsuccessful, according to police, Jenny later returned to the home, this time getting stabbed by a victim.

Days after the incident, and following treatment at the hospital for injuries, Jenny was booked into the Washington County Detention Center. TBI records show that those charges against Jenny were dismissed in September.

As for last week's shooting in Kingsport, the TBI has no timetable for when its probe would be completed. Once it is, the findings will be submitted to a Sullivan County grand jury.