Hawkins attorney censured by Tennessee Supreme Court

According to a report from the Supreme court’s Board of Professional Responsibility (BPR), while representing a client in a case before the Court of Criminal Appeals, Baird repeatedly failed to file a brief, failed to notify the Court of the status of the appeal, and failed to comply with show cause orders.

The report further states that based on Baird’s misconduct, the Court held Baird in willful criminal contempt.

Baird obtained permission from the Court to late-file the brief, so his client was not denied the right to appeal.

The BPR states in its report that Baird has violated Rules of Professional Conduct 1.3 (diligence), 3.2 (expediting litigation), 3.4(c) (failure to abide by court rule), and 8.4(d) (conduct prejudicial to the administration of justice).

A public censure is a rebuke and warning to the attorney, but it does not affect the attorney’s ability to practice law.

Baird was previously censured in 2014 as a result of his guilty plea to several violations pertaining to a complaint filed by one client in 2013.

Baird issued a conditional guilty plea to the BPR on Sept. 3, 2014 to several violations pertaining to diligence, communication, fees, safekeeping property, declining and terminating representation, expediting litigation and misconduct.

In that case Baird was paid a retainer to pursue a post conviction petition.

"He promised that if he was not successful, he would refund a portion of the fee," the report states. "Mr. Baird performed minimal work and failed to maintain the fee in his trust account. He also failed to keep his client informed about the case, and did not promptly refund any portion of the fee upon his being terminated."

In the 2014 censure Baird is ordered to reimburse that client $5,000.

The 2014 censure was the first disciplinary action taken by the Board of Professional Responsibility against Baird, who has been licensed to practice law in Tennessee since 1988.