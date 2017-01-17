Gate City police searching for dangerous high-speed pursuit suspect

Officers with the Gate City Police Department attempted to stop a black Chevrolet Cavalier travelling south through Gate City on US Highway 23 on Monday. The driver did not stop and instead ran from police.

A brief chase ensued with the driver reaching speeds above 90 mph. Within moments of the pursuing officer giving dispatch the car's tag information, the car struck a median and crashed into another occupied vehicle in Weber City.

The driver was identified as Ace Moppin Rose, 35, Norton. According to a press release, Rose has a history of run-ins with law enforcement.

Inside the car, Gate City police reportedly found several types of drugs and drug paraphernalia including meth, several meth pipes and other powdery substances. A number of watches, concealed weapons and possibly stolen radio equipment was also allegedly found in the car.

Rose and the crash victim were both transported to Holston Valley Medical Center for treatment. He is being charged with two counts of felony possession of schedule I or II narcotics, felony unlawful bodily injury, felony possession of a concealed weapon by a convicted felon, reckless driving/endangering life and driving on a revoked driver's license.

Other charges are pending upon results from the forensic science crime lab.

Rose left the hospital sometime during the night and police are currently on the hunt for his whereabouts. He has several outstanding felony warrants for his arrest. He is considered dangerous upon police contact and police believe he will run again, risking the lives of the public at large.

If you have any information about Rose, please contact the Gate City Police Department at 276-690-0755 or dispatch at 276-386-9111.