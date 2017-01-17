Cause of fire that destroyed Hawkins home still unknown

The motorist was traveling eastbound on Highway 11-W shortly before 5 a.m. when he reportedly observed the fire at 803 Old Highway 11-W.

He reported the fire to Hawkins County Central dispatch and then banged on the door to try to alert anyone who might be inside.

It was later determined the residence was unoccupied.

When firefighters arrived at the scene, they found the residence fully engulfed in flames.

The house is a rental owned by Robert and Rachel Price, who live nearby.

Rachel Price told the Times-News Tuesday that the house is a complete loss and that it’s still not known how the fire started.

She said the tenants work out of town for extended periods of time and weren’t home at the time of the fire.

In fact, the older male and two younger males who reside there had left for a job about 5 days earlier and weren’t expected back home until summer, she said.

Mrs. Price stated she hadn’t been able to get in touch with them since the fire occurred to let them know what happened.

Hawkins County EMA Director Gary Murrell said the fire started near the rear of the residence.

Volunteer firefighters from the Lakeview, Bulls Gap and Striggersville departments responded to the scene.

“They’re not sure what caused it at this time, but nobody was home, and nobody was hurt, so that’s one good thing about it,” Murrell said.