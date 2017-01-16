Rogersville man arrested in Gate City on embezzlement charges

On Jan. 11, officers with the Gate City Police Department were called to O'Reilly Auto Parts on Kane Street. According to Gate City Police Chief Scott Fink, officers were asked by the store's loss prevention to investigate fraudulent returns. Loss prevention told officers there was more than $4,400 missing from inventory.

Officers determined an assistant manager, identified as Jason Hamblen, 35, Rogersville, had been making fraudulent returns then keeping the money for his own personal gain.

According to Fink, Hamblen went to the Gate City Police Department, where he was read his Miranda Rights, for an interview. During the course of the interview, Hamblen allegedly admitted to the fraudulent returns and told police he needed the money to pay bills.

He was arrested and charged with three counts of embezzlement. He was transported to the Duffield Regional Jail and was being held on a $2,500 bond.