Hawkins firefighters, HAZMAT respond to commercial garage fire

Hawkins County Emergency Management Agency director Gary Murrell said the cause of the fire at the Express Trucking garage on Rt. 70N just north of the city was unknown.

But, it was believed to have started near some dump trucks that were located inside the metal building.

Six departments were initially dispatched at 6:59 a.m.

Upon their arrival the first responders observed the structure to be fully involved.

Water supply was a problem and departments worked together relaying tankers back and forth from the nearest hydrant on Main Street in Rogersville about a mile away.

Within an hour the fire had been suppressed, although it continue to smolder, and the air was filled with burnt oil smoke.

