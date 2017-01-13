Traffic stop leads to drug cache for Kingsport police

Kingsport police officer Matt McGuire observed a white 2006 Chevrolet Impala speeding on Fort Henry Drive near Interstate 81 right before noon on Thursday. He turned on his radar gun and clocked the vehicle travelling 59 miles per hour in a 35 mph zone.

Officer McGuire conducted a traffic stop and spoke with the driver of the vehicle, identified as James Bradley Jr., 19, 345 Louis Street and/or 3812 Eastline Drive #35.

According to a police report, Bradley reportedly told the officer he did not have a driver's license and stated he had recently purchased the vehicle and because of that did not have insurance. The license plate was also not correct.

While McGuire was speaking with Bradley, he allegedly detected a strong odor of marijuana coming from Bradley and from inside his vehicle. McGuire asked about the odor and Bradley allegedly said he and his passenger had smoked a blount five minutes before the traffic stop.

A K-9 unit arrived and the dog allegedly alerted to drugs in the vehicle. Bradley allegedly gave the officers consent to search the vehicle. The search turned up green leafy plant material believe to be marijuana, a plastic baggy containing burnt marijuana joints and a set of digital scales.

Bradley told the officer the scales belonged to him but denied knowing anything about the green leafy substance. Officers also found $1,200 in Bradley's pocket while patting him down. He told officers the money came from the sale of a dirt bike, the police report stated.

When officers asked Bradley to open the trunk of the car, he allegedly told officers he had never been in the trunk of the car. A black safe was found in the trunk. Bradley denied any knowledge of the trunk. Bradley told officers he had never seen it and they could have it, the report stated.

The K-9 officer alerted that drugs may be present in the safe. The safe, contraband, drugs and cash were all seized as evidence. Bradley was placed under arrest and taken to the Kingsport City Jail.

KPD obtained a valid search warrant for the safe and opened it. Inside officers found 12 rounds of unfired .22 ammunition, a glass jar, two baggies of a crystal like substance believed to be methamphetamine, three baggies of a rock like substance believed to be crack cocaine, two baggies of green leafy material believed to marijuana, a yellow pill, a baggie with an unknown white substance, an open box of sandwich baggies, a grinder, approximately $240 in cash, a razor knife, a pack of matches, a digital scale box, razor blades, a credit card and a health insurance card with Bradley's name on it.

Bradley was charged with possession of schedule II drugs for resale, simple possession of a schedule IV drug, simple possession of a schedule VI drug, possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia, maintaining a dwelling for the use, sale, manufacturing or distribution of narcotics, speeding, driving an unregistered vehicle, no drivers license and no insurance.

Bradley was released after posting a $9,000 bond.