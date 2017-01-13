KPD searching for two women who shocked, robbed unsuspecting man

On Tuesday at approximately 12:45 a.m., Kingsport police were called to a home invasion at Cross Creek Apartments.

KPD officers spoke with an adult male who told officers that he had been lying in bed when he heard a knock at the door. He opened the door and was greeted by two unknown women who claimed to have been calling him repeatedly on the phone but got no answer.

The man told them he had not received any calls and that they must be confusing him with another person, the release stated. The women asked to come inside to use the restroom. The trio engaged in small talk and the women ended up staying for about an hour.

Out of nowhere and unprovoked, one of the women produced a hand-held stun gun and shocked the man. A fight ensued and the victim punched one of the women in self-defense, according to the release.

During the fight, the other woman was allegedly running around the apartment yelling, “Where is his wallet?”

The victim ran outside and shouted for someone to call the police. He shut the apartment door in an attempt to keep the women inside until police arrived, but they escaped through a bedroom window. Both inside and outside the apartment, police found blood, which is believed to have come from the woman who was punched.

The pair managed to make off with the victim’s cell phone and wallet, which contained credit cards, approximately $150 in cash and his driver’s license.

A search of the area for the suspects was unsuccessful.

One of the women is described as white, approximately 5 feet 9 inches tall and around the age of 25. She is also described as having a thin build and straight blond hair down to her shoulders.

The other suspect is white, 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs about 120 pounds. She is said to have straight hair dyed an unnatural dark red that stretches below her shoulders. She was wearing a dark colored jacket and carrying a dark blue/green purse.

Both were smoking cigarettes and the red-haired suspect is believed to have a fresh facial injury from the fight. They were believed to be travelling in a dark colored, older model Honda or similarly styled vehicle, the release said.

Anyone who has information about the suspects is asked to contact the KPD Criminal Investigations Division at (423) 229-9429 or Kingsport Central Dispatch at (423) 246-9111. Tips can also be submitted online anonymously at https://www.kingsporttn.gov/city-services/police-department/contact-us.