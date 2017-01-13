39-year-old man identified as THP shooting victim

The TBI identified the man shot by THP as Richard D. Jenny, 39, no address given. They said he is currently being treated for injuries at Holston Valley Medical Center.

According to the TBI, two highway patrol officers initiated a traffic stop near mile marker six on Interstate 26 at approximately 8:40 p.m. Jenny was a passenger in the vehicle. Shortly after the stop was made, Jenny allegedly pulled a gun on the troopers. This action resulted in shots being fired.

Jenny was taken to the hospital, where he remains.

Three other people were in the vehicle at the time. One passenger received minor injuries and was treated and released Thursday night. None of the troopers were injured.

TBI agents and a team of forensic scientists worked through the night to gather evidence and conduct interviews. The agency is declining to identify the officers at this time.

Sullivan County District Attorney General Barry Staubus asked the TBI to investigate the shooting and the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

The westbound lanes of Interstate 26 were closed for most of the night and reopened at approximately 6 a.m. Friday morning.