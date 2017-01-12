Three indicted in alleged Kingsport drug conspiracy

According to a press release from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, a criminal probe into the conspiracy was launched in June of 2015, netting indictments from a Sullivan County grand jury on Jan. 4.

The TBI reports that Nicole D. Coombs used her employment at a Kingsport medical practice to call in fraudulent prescriptions. The facility is not specified by the TBI, but it is added that two non-employees, Cedric Shepherd II and Jessica N. Castle, provided Coombs with names and personal information of numerous individuals. That information was then used to obtain prescription medications from pharmacies in mutiple jurisdictions.

Coombs, 31, is charged with one count of conspiracy to obtain a controlled substance by Fraud, 37 counts of obtaining a controlled substance by fraud, one count of attempt to obtain a controlled substance by fraud and possession of Alprazolam for sale or delivery. She turned herself in to authorities on Wednesday and was booked into the Sullivan County Jail on a $15,000 bond.

Shepherd, 35, is charged with one count of conspiracy to obtain a controlled substance by fraud, 33 counts of obtaining a controlled substance by fraud, one count of attempt to obtain a controlled substance by fraud and possession of Alprazolam for sale or delivery. He was served in the Sullivan County Jail, where he was already being held on unrelated charges.

Castle, 30, is charged with one count of conspiracy to obtain a controlled substance by fraud and 33 counts of obtaining a controlled substance by fraud. She was arrested Wednesday and booked into the Sullivan County Jail on a $12,500 bond.