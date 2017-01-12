THP shooting shuts down 1-26 at Rock Springs

As of 9:45 p.m., agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation were responding to the scene, located at the Rock Springs exit of I-26. TBI Public Information Officer Leslie Earhart said details were being gathered, with specifics currently unavailable. The TBI is handling an investigation, as is protocol for any officer-involved shootings.

THP Public Information Lt. Bill Miller says two troopers were involved in the incident during a traffic stop and confirmed that shots were fired. He said neither officer was injured.

Earhart added that two people who were inside the stopped vehicle were transported to the hospital by EMS. As of 11 p.m., their conditions were unknown.

An investigation is in its infancy, with no additional information available as of late Thursday. TimesNews.net will feature updates as they become available.