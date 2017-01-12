Kingsport business takes $40K loss in burglary

The Kingsport Police Department reports the incidents occurred on Dec. 28 and 29 at Robert's Radiators, 2112 Idle Hour Road. On the first day, the owner discovered a folder containing more than 30 vehicle titles was missing. He didn't immediately call police, believing the titles may have just been misplaced.

But upon arriving to work the following day, a 1990 GMC Topkick heavy flatbed truck and 2002 Chevrolet HD3500 low-wall dump truck were missing. Also stolen, according to police, was a laptop computer and several power tools. Damage to the business structure and another vehicle were estimated to have totaled $10,000, bringing a total loss of $40,000 to the victim.

According to the KPD, surveillance cameras at a nearby residence recorded what is believed to be the two stolen trucks and at least one additional vehicle traveling together. They reportedly departed Robert's Radiators at approximately 3 a.m. and headed toward Bloomingdale Road.

The case remains under investigation, with detectives believing three or more people were involved in the burglaries.

Anyone with information is asked to call the KPD Criminal Investigations Division at (423) 229-9429 or Kingsport Central Dispatch at (423) 246-9111. Tips can also be submitted anonymously and online via the KPD's "Citizen Feedback" forms: https://www.kingsporttn.gov/city-services/police-department/contact-us