Forgery suspect allegedly nabbed with variety of drugs

The forgery warrants were issued against Riley James Hicks, 31, by the Hawkins County Sheriff's Office.

The victim alleged on Oct. 3 that three checks had been stolen and cashed by Hicks, and on Wednesday he was served the warrant at his home at 230 Silver Lake Road by Hawkins Count deputies and Church Hill police.

CHPD Detective Ethan Mays accompanied members of the Hawkins County Sheriff's Department to serve forgery warrants on Hicks.

During the arrest Mays allegedly observed numerous items in plain view including syringes, burnt spoons with pill residue, cut straws, a marijuana pipe, and pills.

Among the pills were 49 Propranolol Hydrochrolide, 10 Mitrazapine, and seven Clonazepam pills.

Mays stated in his report that he also found marijuana, several partial pieces of what is believed to Suboxone, and a shard of clear rock like substance believed to crystal meth.

All items were seized and submitted to the TBI for positive identification, Mays Noted.

Aside from the original three counts of forgery, Hicks was charged with maintaining a dwelling where narcotics are used, stored or sold; five counts of simple possession of narcotics; possession of meth; and possession of drug paraphernalia.

As of Thursday Hicks remained held in the Hawkins County Jail with no bond set pending arraignment.