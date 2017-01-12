Elite company: HCSO deputy completes FBI training

Last month Larkin joined some elite company, not just within his own department, but nationwide, when he completed the 11-week FBI National Academy Program in Quantico, Va.

Only about 1 percent of law enforcement officers nationwide are invited to participate in the class.

The only other HCSO deputy to complete the class was Warren Rimer more than 40 years ago. Rimer went on to become Hawkins County sheriff in the early 2000s.

Larkin’s class consisted of 225 members representing 48 states, as well as 20 international students.

It wasn’t a course for FBI cadets like those depicted in movies such as “The FBI” with Jimmy Stewart or “Silence of the Lambs.”

This course was strictly for officers who will take the knowledge and experience they gained from the FBI back to benefit their own police agencies.

“This is for law enforcement executives — leadership and executive level personnel within the department to come and receive extra training,” Larkin told the Times-News Wednesday. “None of us are going to be an FBI employee. It’s just training we can bring back to our agencies to hopefully make us better officers, and better leaders and executives in the agencies that we represent.”

The course encompassed six classes, each of which dealt with management and/or personnel.

One class dealt with leading at-risk employees, who may be suffering from an addiction or personal problems.

Another class dealt with personal fitness and developing a fitness plan within the agency.

One class focused on leadership in spirituality, wellness and vitality, which was geared toward developing a wellness plan.

Larkin said the focus was not just physical wellness, but emotional, psychological, and spiritual wellness to help the officer be more well-rounded and to cope better with day to day stress.

There was also a class in critical incident leadership which dealt with crisis negotiations.

There was a class in legal issues affecting law enforcement, which dealt with the Constitution and how it affects an officer’s job and what an officer can and can’t do within the job.

And one class taught essentials for leadership, offering information on how to become a better leader.

With so many different areas represented in the class, Larkin said there was a lot of knowledge to be gained from his classmates as well as the instructors.

“That was probably the best part of the class, meeting the other officers and getting to talk with them,” he said. “We had great instructors. They realized with all the experience in the class we were each other’s best ally.”

Larkin added, “They would start a topic of discussion on how we have handled various issues in the past, and we could learn from other officers. One thing I learned was that here in Hawkins County we face the same issues as officers in California, Montana, New Mexico, wherever. All departments face the same issues whether it be regarding enforcement actions or personnel issues.”

The students were allowed to visit famous locations on the campus such as Hogan’s Alley. But the course work mainly took place in the classroom.

There was, however, some fitness training, and each week they had to complete a fitness challenge.

The final week they were allowed to use the six-mile obstacle course and run that was featured during the FBI training sequences in the movie “Silence of the Lambs.”

“Hopefully things I learned will make me a better leader, help me be more in tune with the officers that I lead,” he said. “Hopefully it will impact the agency. We’re definitely a professional agency, but hopefully enhance that.”