Rogersville dog tethering ordinance exceeds expectations of HCHS

ROGERSVILLE — The Rogersville Board of Mayor and Aldermen exceeded the expectations of the Hawkins County Humane Society with its proposed dog tethering ordinance approved on first reading Tuesday evening.

On average the Hawkins County Humane Society (HCHS) receives 20 complaints per month of dogs kept on chains 24/7.

Late last year, HCHS assistant manager Julie Baker asked the city to consider an ordinance limiting the amount of time a dog can spend chained outside to 12 hours per day.

The city decided on its own to take it a couple of steps further.

“The city attorney basically copied and pasted what we asked for into the ordinance,” Baker said. “They just worked with us so well. It was the BMA that wanted to add the restrictions on the length of the chain and the weight of the chain.”

She added, “It was their idea to make those provisions in addition to the 12-hour restriction, and I think that really shows that our city leaders have their hearts in the right place.”

On Tuesday the BMA approved the first of three required readings of an ordinance making it illegal within the city limits of Rogersville for a person to tether (chain or tie) a dog for more than 12 hours per day.

The tether must also be at least six feet long, or three times the length of the dog, whichever is longer.

The dog must be able to access shelter, food and water, and the tether cannot weigh more than one-eighth of the dog’s body weight.

“You can’t have a heavy chain dragging on top of an animal,” City Attorney Bill Phillips told the BMA Tuesday. “You can’t tether a dog in a place where a dog can hurt itself, jump a fence and strangle itself with the tether, or become entangled and smother itself with the tether.”

The Humane Society will utilize staff and volunteers to report violations to the Rogersville Police Department. The HCHS will take every effort to bring the violators into compliance.

If the dog owner refuses to comply, the HCHS will gather evidence which will then be turned over to the police department. If the police department determines there is probable cause, it will issue a citation.

Baker said she hopes other communities will propose similar restrictions. She said she has already begun speaking with Hawkins County officials about implementing similar restrictions, and Mount Carmel’s animal control officer picked up a copy of Rogersville’s ordinance to bring back to that city for consideration.

The HCHS’s “poster child” for its anti-tethering movement has been a 10-year-old mixed breed that was surrendered to the shelter in November after spending its entire life on a chain.

The dog was named “Freedon” by shelter staff and is still up for adoption.

HCHS manager Sandy Behnke said Freedom is enjoying her life at the shelter, although no one has expressed an interest in adopting her as of yet.

“She’s very playful, and she’s having a happy life,” Behnke said. “She gets to run and play, and she gets along with other animals. Of course, she loves people.”

Behnke added, “But, where she has been on a chain her whole life, she’s not housebroken, and she has no social skills whatsoever. It’s going to take someone really special who is going to work with her.”

Anyone interested in adopting Freedom or any other of the HCHS’s dogs and cats is asked to call (423) 272-6538 or visit the shelter at 5180 Highway 11W Rogersville.