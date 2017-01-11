Hit-and-run crash leaves vehicle on its top

Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office

Jan. 6

— A Bluff City man claimed that a “female friend” had stolen $800 in cash out of his pocket.

— A caller from Blountville told dispatch that an unknown man was in her bedroom. She then relayed that a response wasn’t needed — the “prowler” was actually her son, who had arrived home early from school.

Jan. 7

— On Highway 75, a woman flagged down a deputy. She requested that police arrest a male she had been staying with, but “would not stay on point ... began to make no sense.” After admitting to taking a hit of meth, she was arrested for public intoxication.

— Dispatch was alerted to a pickup doing doughnuts on the football field at Ketron Elementary School. It had left the area prior to an officer’s arrival.

— Police were asked to check on a suspicious person, who was reportedly riding a go-kart on Highway 394 at 7 p.m.

Jan. 8

— In Sullivan Gardens, a man allegedly “barged in the house and stole the coveralls.”

— Officers visited a mobile home park on Cave Hill Road to serve an order of protection and spotted the man they were looking for driving a vehicle. Police report knowing that his license was revoked, but when questioned, the man denied his identity. He also dropped a syringe and attempted to kick it beneath a pickup, then tried to run away. When taken to the ground, he continued to resist and was doused with a burst of freeze spray. He was arrested on multiple charges.

— A Colonial Heights resident reported a trash can had been stolen.

Kingsport Police Department

Jan. 7

— At 4:45 p.m., police responded to a crash on West Stone Drive near Granby Road and found a Mitsubishi Mirage in the median on its top. The driver was transported to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries. Witnesses at the scene stated that two vehicles were turning left from Granby “at a high rate of speed,” with the second car striking the rear of the victim’s car, causing it to go airborne. A bumper from the suspect’s car, which had fled the scene, was recovered as evidence. No additional information was immediately available.

Jan. 9

— A clerk at Westside Inn reported being robbed by two men wearing ski masks. He said the suspects approached when he was behind one of the buildings and took his wallet, laptop and phone. After hitting him in the head, they ran away down an alley.