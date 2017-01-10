KPD: Burglar gets locked in garage by victim

Justin S. Lawson, 28, was arrested at approximately 5 p.m. Monday. That's when city police were called to a home in the 1600 block of Newbern Road.

According to an incident report at the Kingsport Police Department, a resident walked outside to spot a lock missing on his garage door. When he opened it up and looked inside, Lawson was allegedly inside and placing tools into a bag.

The victim shut the door, secured it and dialed 911. Responding officers found Lawson trapped inside and took him into custody without incident.

While searching Lawson, police allegedly located military coins, dog tags and police memorabilia. They were traced to a neighboring home, according to police, with that resident finding the items had been taken from his garage. The total value of the stolen goods was estimated at more than $1,000.

Lawson, who is listed as being homeless, also reportedly had a bag in his sock that contained meth and two pills. A glass pipe believed to be his was located inside the garage where he was trapped.

The arrest marks Lawson's fifth in 16 months at the hands of Kingsport police, with all netting burglary, theft or drug charges. In Monday's incident he is charged with felony theft, burglary, simple possession of drugs, and possession of drug paraphernalia.