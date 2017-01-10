Connecticut fugitive nabbed after allegedly jumping from moving pickup

Jeffery Joe Takach, 38, 100 Etter St., Rogersville, was taken into custody after Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office Cpl. Sam Wilhoit reportedly deployed an electric “Phazzer” twice on him during the ensuing foot chase.

HCSO Chief Deputy Tony Allen said his department received a tip last week that Takach was staying in Rogersville and was wanted for larceny and theft out of Connecticut.

Deputies were also told that Takach would be driving a maroon 2002 Chevy pickup along Route 66-S Wednesday night shortly after 11 p.m., and they set up to conduct a traffic stop at the Hugh B. Day Bridge just south of Rogersville.

“Upon attempting to stop the vehicle, a male jumped out of the vehicle while it was still moving and fell into Sgt. Mike Allen’s vehicle,” Wilhoit stated in his report. “The male subject then jumped over the hood of my vehicle and ran down an embankment into a wooded area. After a short foot pursuit, I was able to draw my ‘Phazzer’ and deploy it, hitting the male subject in the back.”

Wilhoit added, “After the five-second burst, the subject attempted to flee again.”

Wilhoit said Takach was then hit with the Phazzer again. Following a brief struggle, Takach was taken into custody.

Mike Allen and Wilhoit reportedly destroyed their pants during the foot pursuit and struggle with Takach.

Prior to being booked into the Hawkins County Jail, Takach was treated at Hawkins County Memorial Hospital for scratches he suffered while running through the briars.

Aside from the fugitive from justice warrant, Takach was charged with two counts of evading arrest, resisting arrest, destruction of county property, resisting arrest and assault on an officer.

He was held in the Hawkins County Jail without bond pending arraignment Monday in Sessions Court.