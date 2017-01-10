Kingsport woman set to plead guilty to federal gun charge

Joni Galyon is scheduled to appear in U.S. District Court in Greeneville Wednesday and enter a guilty plea to the charge of knowingly making a false statement with the intent of deceiving a licensed firearms dealer.

The maximum penalty for this charge is up to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

According to the plea agreement, Galyon purchased a Glock 19 (9mm pistol) from Academy Sports in Johnson City in March 2016. Galyon filled out ATF Form 4473 and indicated she was purchasing the pistol for herself.

However, prosecutors say Galyon actually purchased the pistol for Simonton, whom she knew to be prohibited from possessing a firearm due to being a convicted felon.

Simonton is facing two counts of attempted second-degree murder and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon in connection with a May 2016 shooting in Kingsport.

According to published reports, Kingsport police responded to Indian Path Medical Center on May 4 and found James F. Simonton Jr. and a 14-year-old suffering from multiple gunshot and fragmentation wounds.

Police located a Ford Fusion rental car in the parking lot of the hospital with bullet holes in the doors and blood throughout the interior. An investigation found the two went to the elder Simonton’s home on Lovedale Drive and an argument ensued.

As the argument escalated, the victims apparently remained in their vehicle with Simonton Sr. ultimately firing “multiple gunshots.” Authorities located him a few days later at Beason Well Apartments and arrested him without incident.

His next hearing is May 25 in Sessions Court.

A Times-News check of police records revealed that officers were called to the home of Simonton Sr. just one day prior to the May 4 shooting, with the elder Simonton accusing his son of vandalizing four motorcycles.

Simonton Sr. told police that his son had knocked over four of his motorcycles, causing scratches and dents that totaled $3,800 in damages. At that time, Simonton Sr. said his son recently had a cell phone stolen and accused his father of being the culprit.

In addition to the state charges, Simonton and Kai Tierre Williams are also facing federal charges in connection with the May incident. Simonton is facing two counts of felon in possession of a firearm and unlawful user of a controlled substance in possession of a firearm.

Williams is facing one charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

The two are scheduled to go to trial in March.