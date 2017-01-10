Driver arrested after fatally striking Bristol pedestrian

According to a preliminary report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol, the incident occurred in the 3000 block at approximately 11:25 a.m. The victim, Jeffrey W. Rouse, 58, of Bristol, Tenn., was walking southbound.

Meanwhile, a southbound Chevrolet 1500 reportedly drifted to the right side of the roadway and struck Rouse. The driver, Charles H. Callahan, 53, also of Bristol, Tenn., was arrested in the death.

As of Tuesday morning Callahan remained held in the Sullivan County jail on $50,000 bond. He is charged with DUI, vehicular homicide and tampering with evidence. He currently has a court date set for Jan. 17.