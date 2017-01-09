Suspect sought in burglary at Friends in Need

Friends in Need provides low-cost primary and dental care for the working uninsured in Sullivan and Hawkins Counties in Tennessee, as well as Scott County, Va. Kingsport police report that on Dec. 1 someone broke a window to gain access into their facility, located at 1105 West Stone Drive.

When the suspect entered an alarm was tripped and they fled the scene. Though they apparently left empty handed, damage to the window and blinds was estimated at $300.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect, pictured in a surveillance still, is asked to contact Kingsport police. The Criminal Investigations Division can be reached at (423) 229-9429 or dial Central Dispatch at (423) 246-9111. Tips can also be sent anonymously and online via the KPD's "Citizen Feedback" forms: https://www.kingsporttn.gov/city-services/police-department/contact-us