Sheriff: Manhunt ends in father's arrest after infant carried 90-minutes in freezing temps

The incident began with a domestic violence call about 10 p.m. Saturday at 508 Colony Ct. Graybeal said a woman told deputies that her live-in boyfriend, Jonathan Pearson, 36, assaulted her and left on foot with their 2-month-old child and a shotgun.

Along with the Washington County S.W.A.T. Team, Johnson City Police Department, Washington County EMS and Tennessee Highway Patrol, deputies searched a large area for Pearson on ground. The search also involved a thermal camera-equipped helicopter from the THP. After a four-hour search, authorities found Pearson and the infant at 105 Captains Lane in Gray about 1 a.m. Sunday morning.

