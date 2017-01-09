Man arrested after admittedly breaking his hand on niece's head

Robert Scott Calton, 48, 314 Gravely Valley Road, Church Hill, was charged with domestic assault Sunday after he allegedly attacked his 26-year-old niece while she was walking to her grandfather’s house.

Brittany Calton, told Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Kenny Lunsford Jr. that her uncle, Robert Calton, lives next door to her grandfather.

“Brittany stated she brought a shovel with her because she fears Robert, who she claims assaulted her mother a couple of days ago,” Lunsford stated in his report.

Brittany Calton stated that as she was passing Robert Calton’s house shortly before 11:30 a.m. Sunday, he came outside and the two began getting into a verbal altercation.

She alleged that as she approached her grandfather’s house, Robert Calton swung “a long piece of metal” at her, which she blocked with her shovel.

“Brittany stated Robert got her in a headlock and began punching her in the head,” Lunsford stated in his report. “Robert then told her to go home, which Brittany did, and called police. Brittany believes she suffered a broken pinky and some scrapes.”

Lunsford added, “Upon speaking to Robert, I found him to have a shirt wrapped around his right hand holding a bag of ice. When I asked him about his hand, he stated he broke it on Brittany’s head.”

Robert Calton also surrendered the piece of metal described by his niece, although he claimed he used it for self defense when Brittany swung the shovel at him first.

Robert Calton reportedly told Lunsford that he takes several medications for mental illness but he has been out of them for several weeks.

“Robert also stated if he was still on his medication this incident may not have happened,” Lunsford noted.

Lunsford determined Robert Calton to be the primary aggressor and charged him with domestic assault.

He was treated for his hand injury at the Hawkins County Memorial Hospital emergency room before being booked into the Hawkins County Jail.

Robert Calton was held in the Hawkins County Jail without bond pending his arraignment, which was set for Monday in Sessions Court.